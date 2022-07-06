BSE Odisha 10th Result (2022) - Direct Link to Check

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is set to declare today i.e. Wednesday July 06, 2022 the result of the 2022 Class 10 or Matric or HSC Secondary, also known as Madhayama Exam on its official website bseodisha.ac.in.
"Odisha HSC result will be declared today i.e. Wednesday July 06, 2022 by 01:00 pm", Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash confirmed to media persons in Bhubaneswar.
1. Click here to go to the BSE Orissa website: bseodisha.ac.in.
2. Click on the "Result" tab on the menu bar.
3. Fill in the required details and click on submit.
4. Your result should appear on the screen
Students should note that the BSE 10th result is expected to be declared by 01:00 pm today. However, the direct link to check the result will be available on the official website after 02:00 pm, according to the board sources.
Along with the official website, BSE Class X results 2022, marks of students, and pass percentage are also accessible at orissaresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com.
The result can also be checked via SMS, a candidate needs to send OR01<RollNo> to 5676750.
As may as 5,85,730 students from different districts of the state appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam held from April 29 to May 07, 2022 across 3,540 centres in the state.
In 2021, BSE Odish result was declared on June 25. The exam in 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19, and the result was based on the internal assessment and passing criteria especially worked out for theis year. The pass percentage was 97.89%.
The pass percentage in 2020 was 78.86%, 70.78% in 2019, 76.23% in 2018 and 85.28% in 2017.
