Sonia, Rahul get ED summons. Vendetta politics, says Congress

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son and MP Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation in money laundering case relating to the National Herald.
Sonia Gandhi has been summoned on June 8 whereas Rahul Gandhi has been summoned on Thursday (June 2).
The sources have said that both have been asked to appear before ED's Delhi headquarters.
The case has been lodged against various Congress leaders including Gandhis for allegedly misappropriating National Herald fund.
Initially, the case was lodged with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED case is on the basis of the CBI's case.
The Congress has termed the ED summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as "politics of revenge".
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abbishek Manu Singhvi said:
"This is a politics of vendetta and revenge by the BJP to target opposition leaders as they have done to other opponents in the country."
The Congress leaders said that there is no case made out of it and its only intention is "malafide".
As there is no money involved in the case, the Congress sources say that the case was closed in 2015.
Randeep Singh Surjewala further said:
"National Herald newspaper was started in 1942. At that time the British tried to close it, today Modi government is also doing the same thing as the Britishers did. Now the ED is being used for this purpose. The Enforcement Directorate has given notice to our president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi."
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has requested the probe agency to give him some more time to join the investigation.
Soon after receiving the summon, Rahul Gandhi wrote to the ED saying he won't be able to join the probe tomorrow (Thursday) as he is not in the country.
However, no such request has been made by Sonia Gandhi and she is expected to join the probe on the given date.
