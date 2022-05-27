UPSC Civil Services 2021 result soon - Here's the list of Muslim probables

UPSC Civil Services Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to publish and declare soon the final result of the Civil Services 2021 on its official website upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC recommends candidates who will join India’s elite Civil Services based on Preliminary and Main exams followed by Personal Interview.
The UPSC conducted personal interviews of the Civil Services aspirants of the year 2021 from April 05 to May 25, 2022.
A total of 1,823 candidates who had cracked the Civil Services Prelims and Main exams were called for the Personal Interviews held on the above mentioned dates. Among them were 68 Muslims (tentative as names of some candidates are confusing).
The UPSC has so far not confirmed any specific date and time to declare the result. It will however declare the CSE 2021 result in the next couple of weeks as it has wrapped up the Personal Interviews of the candidates on May 25, 2022.
The UPSC declares final result and its recommendations for the Civil Services posts that include IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and others.
Analysing the last few years’ results it is revealed that the UPSC recommends from 700 to 1,200 (as an average) candidates for the above posts based on their performance in personal interviews and available vacancies.
Going by this trend, 50% of those who passed the 2021 Civil Services exams and later called for personal interview could be eliminated.
If this really is the case, then the number of Muslims who will pass the 2021 Civil Services Exams, or CSE, this year will be again 30 to 40 – similar to their records in the last ten years (as an average), with the exceptions of 2016 and 2017 when more than 50 Muslims were able to crack the coveted exam.
A check of last few years of results shows that a total of 31 Muslims cracked the Civil Services Exam (CSE), also known as IAS exam, in 2020 when UPSC had recommended 761 candidates for the top CS posts.
In 2019, 42 Muslims had cracked the exam whereas in 2018 just 27 Muslims had made it to the final result.
The years 2016 and 2017 were the brightest period for Muslim candidates. In 2016, 52 Muslims figured in the list of successful candidates whereas in 2017 their tally was 50.
In 2015, 34 Muslims were among the 1,078 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) whereas 38 Muslims were in the list of total 1,236 candidates in 2014.
In 2013, a total of 34 Muslims had cleared the exam, whereas in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates, four of them were among top 100.
Similarly in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates and in 2011, 31 Muslims were among the 920 selected for the civil services.
Likewise, in 2010 among the 875 successful candidates 21 were Muslims with Dr. Shah Faisal of Kashmir topping the exam at the national level.
In 2009, a total of 31 Muslims were in the list of 791 successful candidates.
1. Imran Khan
2. Mohammed Siddiq Shariff
3. Md Burhan Zaman
4. Tahseenbanu Dawadi
5. Barira Fareed
6. Syed Shaarif Akhtar
7. Khan Asif Munir
8. Mohammad Faisal Seh
9. Khalid Hussain
10. Areeba Nomaan
11. Md Amir Azim
12. Mohd Shayaan
13. Rehan Ahmed
14. Farheen Zahid
15. Arshad Muhammed
16. Hamid Naved
17. Mohd Suboor Khan
18. Aamir Khan
19. Tenzin Chonzom
20. Md Qamaruddin Khan
21. Mubarak Hussain
22. Javed Ahmad Khan
23. Syed Mustafa Hashmi
24. Sanya
25. Mohibullah Ansari
26. Zufishan Haque
27. Anwar Hussain
28. Sana Fayaz
29. Ulfat Ali
30. Mohammad Muqaddas Hussain
31. Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin
32. Muhammed Ashique K
33. Nishida Praveen
34. Jawad Cs
35. Abdul Fasal P V
36. Ahras A N
37. Akhila Bs
38. Mohamed Javed A
39. Mohd Shadab
40. Asad Zuberi
41. Muhammad Sahid
42. Mohd Saquib Alam
43. Danish Rabbani Khan
44. Asrar Ahmad Kichloo
45. Ashif A
46. Ameer Hassan A S
47. Nihaal Ahmed Shibly
48. Hafez Haneefa
49. Afnan Abdu Samed
50. Faisal Raza
51. Mohd Shabir
52. Aiman Rizwan
53. Afzal Ali
54. Mohammed Abdul Rawoof Shaik
55. Faisal Khan
56. Nazish Umar Ansari
57. Masoom Raja Khan
58. Md Zama Shaikh
59. Md Sarfaraz Alam
60. Mohammed Haider Nawaaz
61. Makakmayum Hosni Mubarak
62. Azeem Ahmad
63. Rayeas Hussain
64. Syed Adeel Mohsin
65. Pervez Alam
66. Naveed Ahsan Bhat
67. Mohammed Shaukath Azeem
68. Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir
(Disclaimer: The UPSC does not identify candidates by their religions. The above list is compiled based on the names of candidates as mentioned in the UPSC Main result published in PDF. Few names are Muslim sounding but confusing as they are used by people belonging to more than one religion.)
