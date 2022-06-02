162nd Ranker in Civil Services 2021, Mustafa Hashmi is Hafiz e Quran

Hyderabad: Among the 685 candidates who have cracked 2021 Civil Services Final exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is also Syed Mustafa Hashmi.
Syed Mustafa Hashmi has ranked 162 in the list of 685. He is one of only 21 Muslim candidates who have made to the final list of candidates recommended by the UPSC for various elite civil services posts including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and others.
But what makes Mustafa different from others is that he is a Hafiz e Quran. Meaning, he has memorised the entire Holy Quran – all 6,236 verses (6,349 including Bismillah).
A Hafiz e Quran is regarded in a very high esteem by Muslims around the world. Moreover, by memorising the Holy Quran, a Hafiz e Quran acquires extraordinary memory power.
Qualification wise, Mustafa has done Masters in Surgery (MS) after completing MBBS from Osmania University Hyderabad.
Mustafa is also not a stranger for ummid.com readers. Ummid.com story published in 2010 when Mustafa had won Silver Medal for India at 21st International Biology Olympiad held in Changwon, Korea is read with much interest even now.
Mustafa was just 19 at that time, and was among the top 10 in the 2010 TSEAMCT exams – a fate that assured him admission in Osmania Medical College Hyderabad for MBBS.
Mustafa’s parents – father S Khalid Hashmi and mother Asima Hashmi, both are highly qualified. They had plush jobs in Dammam Saudi Arabia and Dubai (United Arab Emirates). But they sacrificed their jobs for the education of their children. They are 04 and all are doctors.
Talking to media after UPSC declared the Civil Services Result Monday, Mustafa said it was his grandfather, a government employee, who first encouraged him to go for the Civil Services. Mustafa recalled:
“Become an IAS officer once you grow up. It’s a very very big thing."
“Become an IAS officer once you grow up. It’s a very very big thing."
Other successes in Mustafa’s career included his participation in Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Tata Crucible Campus Quiz and other national and international quiz competitions before qualifying in Civil Services Exams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.