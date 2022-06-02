NEET PG (2022) Result, Cut-off Score Released

NEET PG Result 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) declared Wednesday June 01, 2022 the result, rank and cut off of NEET PG 2022 on its official website nbe.edu.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: natboard.edu.in.
2. Click on "Result declaration of NEET PG - 2022" in the Public Notice section of the Home Page.
3. On the PDF file, click on the link marked with text "Click here to view the result of NEET PG 2022".
4. 827 pages NEET PG result file in PDF will open.
5. Check your name, score and rank.
Individual score card of the candidates who appeared NEET PG can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in from June 08, 2022.
In accordance with the minimum eligibility criteria for admission to PG course as mentioned in the information Bulletin for NEET PG 2022, the cut off scores for various categories are as follows:
"Each and every question in NEET-PG 2022 was reviewed by the faculty members from the concerned specialty after the conduct of NEET-PG 2022 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys", the board said.
"As per inputs from the faculty members, two questions were found to be technically incorrect / have more than 1 correct option in the Question paper of NEET-PG 2022", it added.
"Full marks have been awarded to all the candidates who appeared in the exam for these questions, irrespective of the fact whether these two questions have been attempted or not attempted by the candidates", it said.
