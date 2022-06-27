Shinde led Sena rebels to join Raj Thackeray’s MNS?

Mumbai: In a new twist to Maharashtra political crisis, it is widely speculated that Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde who claimed to have support of 37 party MLAs mulling the idea of joining Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
Eknath Shinde, camping right now in BJP ruled Assam, dialled Raj Thackeray two times on Sunday. Sources close to the two leaders revealed that Shinde and Raj Thackeray discussed the latest political situation in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), floated by Raj Thackeray in 2006, currently has only 01 MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly.
Shinde had earlier announced to float 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb', claiming it to be "real Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray". However, Shinde needs to merge with any political party in the Assembly to void action under anti-defection law.
Sources said majority of the MLAs who are currently staying in a 5 star hotel in Assam capital Guwahati are against joining the BJP.
This led Shinde to reach out to reach out to Raj Thackeray and discuss his group’s merger with the MNS, sources said.
The fight between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister Eknath Shinde has reached the Supreme Court of India.
Uddhav Thackeray camp has submitted a list of 16 Shiv Sena rebels, including Eknath Shinde, to Dy Speaker requesting for their disqualification. Shinde group has challenged the move in the Supreme Court.
The Apex Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter today afternoon.
Reports coming from Guwahati said if SC rules in favour of Eknath Shinde and his group, they will go ahead with the merger with Raj Thackeray’s MNS.
Shinde currently claims the support of more than 2/3rd of Sena MLAs, and to avoid action under anti-defection law he needs to join a political party.
This is for this reason Raj Thackeray and his MNS came into the picture of the fast changing political situation in Maharashtra.
On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray camp is claiming that at least 20 MLAs who are staying with Shinde in Assam are ready to come back to their parent party.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers are protesting against the rebel leaders all across the state. Reports in the last three days revealed that offices of many of the rebel MLAs have been vandalised by “angry” Shiv Sena workers.
In another pressure tactic , wife of Uddhav Thackeray is reaching out to the wives and families of the rebel MLAs and trying to persuade them for the return of their spouses to the Sena fold.
In a related development, a group of activists and civil society members have moved the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the Shiv Sena rebel group of Ministers and MLAs to "return to the state (Maharashtra) and assume their duties", here on Monday.
The petition has been filed by crusader-lawyer Asim Sarode on behalf of the activists group, comprising prominent personalities from different fields.
Among other things, he has urged the court to direct the rebel group leader Eknath Shinde "who is on unofficial leave" along with other ministers to return to the state and take charge of their duties
The PIL also has demanded "appropriate action" against Shinde, the other Ministers "for omission of duties and moral wrongs committed" leading to disrespect towards public rights and good governance.
The PIL was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and is likely to come up for hearing soon, Sarode told IANS.
The petitioners have also asked for directions to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other officials to "submit a detailed plan of assurance" mentioning the process of governance in the absence of so many Ministers.
