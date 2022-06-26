By Election Results 2022 Live: In a huge blow to Samajwadi Party, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the SP stronghold Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-poll held on June 23, 2022.
By poll in Azamgarh was held after SP President Akhilesh Yadav resigned after winning the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The BJP is also leading in Rampur - Azam Khan stronghold. Rampur LS seat fell vacant after Azam Khan resigned following his victory in the UP state elections.
Elsewhere in the country, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann won bypoll in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's stronghold Sangrur with a margin of over 5,000 votes.
In Tripura, the ruling BJP won three assembly seats and the Congress bagged one in the high-stakes Tripura by-elections.
02:00 PM: The BJP candidates in Azamgarh and Rampur have consolidated their leads against the Samajwadi Party candidates.
As per the latest updates at 02:00 PM, the margin between the BJP and SP in Azamgarh has increased by 13,121 votes, whereas BJP's lead margin in Rampur has increased to 40,309 votes, with the Samajwadi Party still trailing.
01:00 PM: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged victory on three out of four seats in the Tripura bypolls. Tripura chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manik Saha won the assembly poll from Town Bardowali constituency by a margin of 6,104 votes, the Election Commission said.
In Punjab, Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) maintains steady lead in Sangrur bagging a total of 2,43,834 votes. AAP's Gurmail Singh is trailing at second position with 2,38,989 votes.
BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav is leading by over 4,000 votes in Azamgarh where BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali is contesting on BSP symbol.
In Rampur, Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi of BJP is leading by 14,140 votes, while Mohd. Asim Raja of Samajwadi Party (SP) is trailing.
12:45 PM: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Azamgarh and Rampur Parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh besides leading in 03 Tripura assembly seats where by elections were held on Thursday June 23, 2022.
The Congress candidates are leading in Mandar assembly seat of Jharkhand and Agartala seat in Tripura.
10:00 AM: The counting of votes was underway on Sunday in three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituencies spread in different states where bypolls were held on June 23.
Lok Sabha bypolls were held in two seats of Uttar Pradesh -- Rampur and Azamgarh -- and one seat of Punjab.
Initial trends show that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in Sangrur and the Samajwadi Party (SP) was ahead in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats at 10 a.m.
The BJP was trailing in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency in Delhi.
The counting of votes stated at 8 a.m. under multi-layer security and postal ballots were counted first.
The bypolls in two Lok Sabha of Uttar Pradesh were necessitated after the resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur constituency respectively after being elected to state Assembly earlier this year.
In Sangrur, the bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA. Mann had won the Sangrur seat in the last two parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2019.
Bypolls were held in four Assembly seats -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali -- in Tripura. Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting from Town Bardowali.
Other three Assembly constituencies are Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand and Atmakuru in Andhra Pradesh.
