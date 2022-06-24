Madinah University creates world record of hosting over 170 nationalities on campus

Madinah al Munawarah: Islamic University of Medinah, stationed in the City of Prophet (May peace and mercy of Allah be upon him), has created a world record for having more than 170 nationalities in its student body.
With this, the renowned university broke its own previous record and entered the Guinness World Records for the second time, according to a report by state owned Arab News.
The university first broke the record in 2016, but has overcome its own standard with another expansion in nationalities, Arab News reported Thursday.
With more than 20,000 students studying in nine faculties, the Islamic university opened by royal decree in 1961 has become a meeting place for the world’s diverse cultures.
The Saudi government offers students from around the world full scholarships that cover the entire cost of education, accommodation and transportation.
Besides state of the art facilities and infrastructure, Jamia Islamia Madinah is also known for quality education and research, thanks to a long list of world renowned scholars who rendered their services as faculties and teachers including Allama Nasiruddin Albani, Shaykh Abdul-Muhsin Al-Abbad, Shaykh Rabee Haadi Al-Madkhali, Shaykh Saalih Al-Ubood, Dr. Muhammed Al-Uqala, and Dr Muhammad Ziaur Rahman Azmi.
Notable alumni include Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, the grand mufti of Lebanon; Sheikh Khaled Hafiz, former advisor to the Muslim minority in New Zealand; Dr. Abdullah Hakim Quick, Canadian scholar and historian; Prince Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Nasser, deputy governor of the Northern Borders region; Sheikh Mishary Al-Afasy, famous Qur’an reciter who is a specialist in the 10 readings; Dr. Mohamed Jallow, a Senegalese Islamic preacher and author, Rabee al-Madkhali; Yasir Qadhi and Bilal Philips.
India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries also have a long list of alumni who after graduating from the Islamic University in Medinah, also popular by its Arabic name Jamia Islamia Madinah, are serving in different fields, especially in education and research.
Prominent among them are Maulana Abdul Hameed Rahmani, founder of Jamia Islamia Sanabil in New Delhi, renowned Pakistan scholar Allama Ehsan Elahi Zaheer, Maulana Sajjad Nomani, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Madani, Maulana Abdus Subur Rahmani, and Dr Fazlur Rahman Madani, former rector of Jamia Mohammadia Mansoora, Malegaon.
The association of Jamia Mohammadia Mansoora is also unique as graduates from here who are studying higher education at Madina University are outsmarting others by their academic performance.
