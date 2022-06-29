HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Out; Priyanka, Devangi State Toppers

Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Dharamshala has declared Class 10th or Class X 2022 or HPBOSE Matric result 2022 on its official website hpbose.org.
Himachal Pradesh Board President Suresh Kumar Soni declared the 10th result at a press conference along with the pass percentage, Merit List and toppers name Wednesday.
The Pass Percentage this year is 87.5% - a massive jump if compared with the last five years results. Two students - Priyanka and Devangi Sharma, have jointly shared the top position in HPBOSE Class 10 Matric exam 2022 result of which was declared today.
They both have got 693 out of the total 700 marks (99%) to emerge as joint topper of 10th board exam.
The second rank has been bagged by Aditya Sankhyan who got a total of marks. Ansul Thakur and Siya Thakur jointly bagged the 3rd position scoring a total of 691 marks (98.7%).
A total of 77 stuents have made to the list of top 10, including 67 girl students and 10 boys. As many as 11 student among the top 10 are from government schools.
As many as 90,375 students from different districts of Himachal Pradesh had appeared in the Matric exam this year held from March 26 to April 13, 2022.
A nine-point grading system has been used for HPBOSE Himachal 10th Class results -- A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D, E1, E2. The candidates who score grade D or below have to appear for the improvement exam. The date and time table of improvement exam, also called as supplementary exam, will be announced soon.
The HP board Class 10 (Class X or Matric) or HPBOSE 10th 2022 Term 2 result is also available via SMS.
The Dharamshala board of Himachal Pradesh had declared HPBOSE 12th Plus 2 result 2022 on June 18, 2022.
In 2021, the Class 10 exam was cancelled due to Covid-19, and the result was prepared based on internal assessment, and the overall result was 99.70%.
A total of 1,04,323 students had appeared for the class 10 exam in March 2020. Of them, 53,526 were boys while the rest i.e. 50,094 were girl students. A total of 70,571 student2 cleared the 2020 HPBOSE 10th exam with an overall pass percentage of 68.11%.
The Himachal board had recorded a pass percentage of 60.79% in 2019. Atharv Hardeep Thakur is state topper. Atharv Hardeep Thakur has scored 98.71 percent marks. Thakur is student of Geetanjali Public School.
HPBOSE Class 10 result in 2018 was 63.39% and in 2017 the result was 67.57%.
