KEA UG NEET 2021 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link to Check

KEA NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is releasing today i.e. Monday February 07, 2022 on its website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KEA UG NEET 2021 First Round Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses including BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and others.
KEA had earlier released UGNEET Mock Allotment result on February 04, 2022. Following the publication of Mock Seat Allotment, KEA had asked to modify, edit or change their options and preferences, if any, till 08:00 am on Feb 7, 2022.
Karnataka Medical and Dental seat allotment result was originally scheduled to be published on Feb 5, 2022. It was however delayed due to registration of some 200 new candidates, KEA said.
Candidates who are allotted seats today should note that they will be required to exercise their choices till 08:00 pm on February 09, 2022 after the release of allotment result today.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UG NEET 2021 First Round Seat Allotment Result for Medical/Dental".
3. Enter CET No and Click on Submit button.
4. Check you name and details of allotted college in the list.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UG NEET 2021 First Round Seat Allotment Result for Medical/Dental".
3. Enter CET No and Click on Submit button.
4. Check you name and details of allotted college in the list.
Candidates should note that Karnataka Examination Authority - KEA has said it will release today after 08:00 pm the MBBS, BDS and AYUSH Allotment result.
Candidates who are allotted seats should carefully read the instructions published on the website explaining the choice exercise process.
Candidates who are allotted a seat today should also note that last date to submit original documents is February 10, 2022. Candidates will be required to download allotment letter and verification slip before proceeding for document submission.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had released on its website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA NEET UG 2021 Mock Allotment Result for the students who have registered for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses February 04, 2022.
KEA started on December 14, 2021 receiving online application from the students seeking admission in first year undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and BAMS run by government aided, semi-aided and recognised colleges and institutions.
The last date of registration was initially fixed as December 17. It was however first extended till December 22, and later till December 27, 2021.
KEA conducts combined medical counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses after NEET result and NEET rank, merit list and score are published. Along with NEET, medical admission in Karnataka is also done based on the rank and score of candidates in Karnataka CET. KCET 2021 rank and score of the candiates was published by KEA on September 20, 2021.
Candidates in the meantime are advised to regularly visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in for all the latest updates.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.