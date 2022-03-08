KEA UG NEET 2021 Round 2 Allotment - Direct Link to Check

KEA NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. Tuesday March 08, 2022 on its website kea.kar.nic.in KEA UG NEET 2021 Second Round Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier said that the allotment result of second round of medical, dental and AYUSH counselling will be published on March 08, 2022 after 06:00 pm.
The KEA started choice filling for second round of counselling on March 05. The last date for second round choice filling was till 02:00 pm on March 7. It was however extended till 05:00 pm on March 07, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UG NEET 2021 Second Round Seat Allotment Result for Medical, Dental and AYUSH".
3. Enter CET No and Click on Submit button.
4. Check you name and details of allotted college in the list.
Candidates should note that Karnataka UG NEET 2021 round 2 allotment result has been prepared based on the options confirmed till 05:00 PM on March 07, 2022.
1. There will be no choice to exercise to the candidates.
2. Candidates who are allotted / confirmed a seat in any discipline (Medical or Dental or AYUSH) are required to pay the prescribed fees (if not paid) and should compulsorily report to the colleges on or before the last date mentioned in the admission order and should update the details through their log-in-ID to KEA or they will lose their allotted seats.
3. If any candidate fails to report to the college after allotment of seats in the Second Round, legal action will be initiated against such candidate in accordance with law.
Candidates who are allotted seats in 2nd round should note that the date for Payment of fees if not paid is March 09 to 11, 2022, and date for Submission of original document is March 09 to 12, 2022.
Last date for reporting to allotted college is March 13, 2022, as per second round counselling schedule.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had released on February 07, 2022 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA UG NEET 2021 Round 1 Allotment Result for the students who have registered for First Year MBBS/BDS admission in Karnataka.
KEA started on December 14, 2021 receiving online application from the students seeking admission in first year undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and BAMS run by government aided, semi-aided and recognised colleges and institutions.
