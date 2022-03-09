Maharashtra MBBS, BDS 2nd Selection List 2021 - Direct Link

Maharashtra NEET UG 2021 MBBS, BDS Round 2 Selection List: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Government of Maharashtra has published on its official website info.mahacet.org the NEET UG 2021 Selection List of Round 2 counseliing conducted for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS.
Second Round Selection List for MBBS and BDS Courses in 713-page PDF containing the names of 29,917 candidates is now online and can be accessed following the steps given below.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on 'Second selection list for MBBS/BDS Courses Only dated 08/03/2022' in the Notifications section of the Home Page.
3.
The 713-page selection list, also called as allotment list, containing names of 29,917 students will open in PDF form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on 'Second selection list for MBBS/BDS Courses Only dated 08/03/2022' in the Notifications section of the Home Page.
3.
The 713-page selection list, also called as allotment list, containing names of 29,917 students will open in PDF form.
Candidates who are allotted seats in 2nd round of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling should join on or before March 14, 2022 upto 05:00 pm.
1. Admitting Institute will verify the original documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2021 brochure.
2. Candidate should submit all original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled. All reported candidates irrespective of Joining/Not Joining should collect acknowledgment from allotted Institute.
3. This seat allotment is conducted on the seat(s) that are approved/permitted by MCI/NMC/DCI and affiliated to MUHS,Nashik Only.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started from December 30, 2021 Online Registration for NEET 2021 Counselling conducted for admission in for undergraduate courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing).
The CET Cell had published Merit List and List of Registered Candidates of all the above courses on January 19, 2022.
It published on January 31, 2022 on its official website cetcell.net NEET UG 2021 First Selection List of Round 1 counseliing conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.