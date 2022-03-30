Karnataka suspends 7 teachers for allowing students in Hijab to take SSLC exams

Gadag (Karnataka): The Karnataka Education Department has suspended 7 teachers, including 2 superintendents, for allowing Hijab clad students to take SSLC (class 10) exams in Gadag district.
The department has also ordered an inquiry on the suspended persons.
The Education Department said these teachers and superintendents allowed Hijab wearing girls to write exams on Monday at the C.S. Patil Examination Centre in Gadag.
In a related development, Ninganna Gouda Patil, Kalaburagi District President of Sriram Sene - a right-wing Hindu organisation, has lodged a complaint with the Block Education Officer of Kalaburagi demanding the suspension of Mohammad Ali, a teacher of Ijeri Urdu School in Jevargi Taluka, for allowing a student to write exams wearing Hijab.
In his complaint he has threatened that if action is not taken, protest will be staged.
The BJP government in Karnataka banned wearing of Hijab in all educational institutions in December last. The decision was challenged in the Karnataka High Court.
The HC however upheld the government’s decision to ban Hijab in schools and colleges, following which the state government also prohibited Hijab in exam halls.
In somes schools, a separate room is being arranged for Muslim students to remove burqa, hijab and then attend exams.
Earlier on Monday, a lady invigilator who was monitoring examinations wearing Hijab was suspended after she refused to take it off Hijab in Rajajinagar of Bengaluru. Many students have remained absent and went back from the examination centres after being asked to remove Hijab.
As many as 8,73,846 students have enrolled for SSLC exams this academic year among them 4,52,732 are boys and 4,21,110 are girl students. Four students belonging to the third gender and 5,307 specially abled children are also taking exams.
More than 20,000 students had remained absent on the first day of SSLC exams. The SSLC (Class 10) examinations commenced from March 28 and will be held till April 11.
