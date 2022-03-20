New Zealand puts on hold ‘The Kashmir Files’ release

[Image source: Twitter]
Wellington: In a major setback for those promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’, New Zealand Censor Board has put on hold the release of the film in the country.
The New Zealand Censor Board had earlier cleared the film’s release in the country. The censor board had given the film a certificate that allows individuals of the age of 16 and above to watch it.
The board however revised its earlier decision and decided to put on hold the screening of the film in New Zealand following the concerns raised by Muslims and other community groups.
A prominent interfaith group in Karnataka had on Saturday also demanded to ban “The Kashmir Files”.
Alleging that the movie is spreading communalism in the country, the Hindu, Muslim and Christian Friend's Forum had asked the state government to stop screening of the film in Karnataka.
'The Kashmir Files' focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. But, it has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11.
Though the film has been endorsed by top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, independent reviewer and concerned citizens have accused the filmmaker of relying on “fake” and “false” data.
Those criticising the film claim that the film has ignored the failure of the state and central governments in power in 1990, also adding that the number of Kashmiri Pandits who died or fled the Valley as shown in the film are false and do not match the official data.
"It is true that violence took place in Kashmir valley during 1990s. The militants and separatist organisations had carried out a violent campaign against Kashmiri Pandits and forced them to flee the valley. But wasn't their safety the responsibility of the then government of Jammu and Kashmir?" RJD National Vice-president Shivanand Tiwari asked.
"Whatever happened in Kashmir was a failure of the state and central government. The filmmaker has hidden the failures of state and central government and projected Muslims and criminals responsible for brutalising Kashmiri Pandits," Tiwari said.
Stating that the film 'The Kashmir Files' shows half-truths Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also said that not only Hindus, but Buddhists, Muslims, Sikhs were also murdered in Kashmir.
"Half-truth is shown in the film. It is not appropriate to show one side in the film. If they (BJP-led central government) want to do politics through this and doing preparations for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, then they are taking the country in a very wrong direction," said Mr Baghel.
On the other hand Abhishek Agarwal , the producer of “The Kashmir Files” defended the film and said the film intends to bring out the truth and not incite hatred against any community.
“We intended to bring out the truth that was ignored for the last 32 years. Bringing out the truth to people does not mean we are generating hatred against Muslims”, he said.
