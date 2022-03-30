New Zealand records 15,918 new community cases of Covid

Wellington: New Zealand reported 15,918 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
There are also 14 new deaths due to Covid in the country, fewer than the 34 deaths reported on Tuesday, the highest daily fatality number reported by the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.
Among the new community infections, 2,691 were recorded in the largest city Auckland. The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 2,535 in Canterbury, according to the ministry.
In addition, there were 48 new cases detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.
Currently, 817 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 24 held in intensive care units.
New Zealand has reported 642,447 confirmed cases of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.
It is currently at the highest Red settings under its Covid Protection Framework. At the updated Red settings starting from Friday, indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, and no limits are set for outdoor gatherings.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 484.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.13 million and vaccinations to over 10.90 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 484,949,584 and 6,132,345, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,903,315,392.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,019,128 and 978,648, according to the CSSE.
India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,021,982.
The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (29,887,191) France (25,464,389), the UK (21,145,773), Germany (20,676,227), Russia (17,544,419), Turkey (14,831,231), Italy (14,496,579), South Korea (12,774,956) and Spain (11,508,309), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (659,508), India (521,070), Russia (360,674), Mexico (322,761), Peru (212,157), the UK (165,569), Italy (159,054), Indonesia (154,882), France (143,019), Iran (140,109), Colombia (139,595), Argentina (127,970), Germany (128,871), Poland (114,939), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (102,218).
