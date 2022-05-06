CUET 2022 Registration Last Date Extended

CUET Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to be held for the first time in 2022 for admission in all Undergraduate (UG) courses run by various central universities.
As per the CUET Notification released earlier, the last date apply was fixed as May 06, 2022. It has however now been extended till May 22, 2022.
The NTA further said that eligibility/mapping of the tests offered under CUET (UG)-2022 was revised by few Universities/PIs after commencement of registration. The revised mapping was also displayed on the NTA website( https://cuet.samarth.ac.in ).
Some courses offered by few Universities/PIs were dropped by them, after commencement of registration, due to unavoidable circumstances. Such information was also displayed on the NTA website( https://cuet.samarth.ac.in ).
In such cases, it is likely that candidates may have submitted their applications selecting the tests as per the initial mapping and/or applied for courses which are no more on offer by the Universities/PIs.
Hence, all applicants who have already submitted their applications for CUET (UG)-2022 are advised as follows:
1. Re-visit the website of the University/PI where they want admission and re-confirm whether the courses in which they want admission are still on offer by the University/PI concerned.
2. Re-visit the mapping of the courses/tests on the NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in and re- confirm that the tests opted by them in their application form are in conformity with the tests that they are required to apply for in CUET (UG) 2022.
Candidates should note that CUET UG will be conducted for all admissions in Undergraduate (UG) courses run by various Central Universities of the country. Hence those who have not so far registered for the exam can do so before May 22 by using the direct link of registration given here.
