Kerala SSLC Result (2022) - Latest Update

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Date: Kerala Education Department, also called as Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, is set to declare Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2022 result by June 15, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said.
Once declared, the Kerala SSLC result will be available for download on the official website keralaresults.nic.in.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had conducted the SSLC result from March 31 to April 29, 2022.
Around 4.26 lakh students appeared for the Kerala 10th SSLC exam held amid strict Covid guidelines at 2,943 centres across the state and 09 centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.
A majority - 2.31 lakh students, appeared in English medium whereas 1.91 wrote the exam in Malayalam, 2,151 wrote in Tamil and 1,457 wrote the secondary exam in Kannada.
Kerala Education Department had declared SSLC result 2021 on July 14. The state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.47 in 2021 state board exam.
A total of 121,318 students have secured A+ in all subjects.
Meanwhile, the education department had conducted Kerala Plus Two or 12th/VHSC Higher Secondary exams in 2022 from March 30 to April 22, 2022.
No detail is available as of now regarding the date and time of release of Kerala Plus Two 2022 result.
Normally there is a gap of 1-2 weeks between Plus Two and SSLC exam results. In 2021 when SSLC result was declared on July 14, Plus Two result was announced on July 28, 2021.
