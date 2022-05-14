Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2022 Result Live Updates: The result of Class 10th and 12th board examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) in 2022 will be declared on the board's official websites results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.nic.in today i.e. Saturday May 14 at 12:00 pm. Here are the live updates:
12:20 pm
May 14
CGBSE 10, 12th Pass Percentage 2022
In the Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022, the overall pass percentage is 74.23 per cent. The overall pass percentage in CG Board 12th result 2022 Chhattisgarh is 79.30 per cent.
Suman Patel and Sonali Bala have jointly
topped the state in CGBSE 10th 2022 exam by scoring 592 marks out of 600 with a pass percentage of 98.67.
12:00 pm
May 14
CGBSE 10th, 12 th results declared
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the results of classes 10th and 12th held in the month of March 2022.
Students can check their results here:
CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022
CGBSE Class 12 Result 2022
10:30 am
May 14
CGBSE 10th Result Direct Link to Check
1. Click here to go to the CGBSE result website: results.cg.nic.in.
2. Click on High School (10th) Exam Result 2022.
3. Enter your Roll Number and Captcha code as seen in the box.
4. Click on 'Submit' button to check your result.
10:20 am
May 14
CGBSE 12th Result Direct Link to Check
1. Click here to go to the CGBSE result website: results.cg.nic.in.
2. Click on Higher Secondary (12th) Exam Result 2022.
3. Enter your Roll Number and Captcha code as seen in the box.
4. Click on 'Submit' button to check your result.
10:00 am
May 14
CGBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List
Along with 10th and 12th result of 2022 board exam, Chhattisgarh board will also publish today Merit List containing the names of district and state toppers.
Toppers list this year is more important as the Chief Minister has announced free helicopter ride for all 10th and 12th students who score big.
09:45 am
May 14
Check CGBSE Result Via SMS
Apart from the official website, students can also check CGBSE class 10th and 12th results 2022 through SMS. Students can follow the format provided here to get their CG Board Results 2022 via SMS -
CG10<Space>Roll Number - 56263 and CG12<Space>Roll Number - 56263.
09:30 am
May 14
CGBSE 10 Pass Percentage and Toppers 2020
In 2020, the over all pass percentage of Class 10 exam conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was 73.62%. Pragya Kashyap had topped the CGBSE Class 12 exam 2020 scoring 97.80% marks in 2020.
In 2021, Chhattisgarh 10th board exams were not conducted because of Covid-19 and the results of the students were prepared based on internal assessment.
09:30 am
May 14
CGBSE 12 Pass Percentage and Toppers 2020
In 2020, the over all pass percentage of Class 12 exam conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was 78.59%. Tikesh Vaishnohas topped the CGBSE Class 12 exam 2020 scoring 97.80% marks in 2020.
In 2021, Chhattisgarh 12th exams were not conducted because of Covid-19 and the results of the students were prepared based on internal assessment.
09:15 am
May 14
