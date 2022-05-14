CGBSE 10th Result 2022 declared; Asifa, Anjum among Top 10

Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2022: Sonali Bala and Suman Patel have emerged joint toppers of CGBSE 10th 2022 exam whereas Asifa Shah and Kahef Anjum are two Muslim students who figured in the list of Top 10.
In the Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022, the overall pass percentage is 74.23 per cent
Two students - Suman Patel and Sonali Bala jointly the 1st Rank securing a total of 592 marks.
Six students - Ashifa Shah, Damini Verma, Jay Prakash Kashyap, Muskan Agrawal, Kahef Anjum and Kamlesh Sarkar have shared the 2nd Rank securing 589 out of thr total 600 marks
Four students - Meenakshi Pradhan, Krish Kumar, Greetu Chandra and Harshika Chouradiya, have bagged the 3rd rank.
1. Click here to go to the CGBSE result website: results.cg.nic.in.
2. Click on High School (10th) Exam Result 2022.
3. Enter your Roll Number and Captcha code as seen in the box.
4. Click on 'Submit' button to check your result.
Students should note that the website response time could be a bit slow due to heavy rush of students checking their results all at once. Hence they should not get panic and waith for the smooth operation of the website.
The result of Class 10 board examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) in 2022 was declared on the board's official websites results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.nic.in today i.e. Saturday May 14 at 12:00 pm.
Along with the 10th result, the Chhattisgarh board has also published todya Merit List and Toppers List. Toppers list contains the names of state as well as district toppers.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education had conduced Class 10th exams from March 03 to 23, 2022.
Chhattisgarh, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced ‘Helicopter Ride’ for the toppers of both classes 10th and 12th this year.
In 2021, Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th exams were not conducted because of Covid-19 and the results of the students were prepared based on internal assessment.
In 2020, the over all pass percentage of Class 10 exam conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was 73.62%. Pragya Kashyap had topped the CGBSE Class 12 exam 2020 scoring 97.80% marks in 2020.
