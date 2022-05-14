CGBSE 12th result 2022 declared; Ritesh, Sanjana, Bimal joint toppers

Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2022: Ritesh Kumar Sahu, Sajana Verma and Bimal Kumar have emerged joint toppers of CGBSE 12th 2022 exam results of which was declared today.
Ritesh has scored a total of 478 marks, Sanjana bagged 471 marks and Bimal Kumar got 460 marks.
Shriya Pandey with 475 marks, Madhur with 470 marks and Pranay Pandey with 470 marks have also been declared passed securing the 1st position.
In the Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2022, the overall pass percentage is 79.30 per cent
1. Click here to go to the CGBSE result website: results.cg.nic.in.
2. Click on Higher Secondary (12th) Exam Result 2022.
3. Enter your Roll Number and Captcha code as seen in the box.
4. Click on 'Submit' button to check your result.
Students should note that the website response time could be a bit slow due to heavy rush of students checking their results all at once. Hence they should not get panic and waith for the smooth operation of the website.
Along with the 12th result, the Chhattisgarh board has also published today the Merit List and Toppers List. Toppers list contains the names of state as well as district toppers.
The result of Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) in 2022 was declared on the board's official websites results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.nic.in today i.e. Saturday May 14 at 12:00 pm.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education had conduced Class 10th exams from March 03 to 23, 2022.
Chhattisgarh, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced ‘Helicopter Ride’ for the toppers of both classes 10th and 12th this year.
In 2021, Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th exams were not conducted because of Covid-19 and the results of the students were prepared based on internal assessment.
In 2020, the over all pass percentage of Class 10 exam conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was 73.62%. Pragya Kashyap had topped the CGBSE Class 12 exam 2020 scoring 97.80% marks in 2020.
