Watch: Video shows no ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi Masjid pond

Varanasi: Soon after Hindu lawyers claimed ‘discovery’ of ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi Masjid pond, a video has surfaced that contradicts the presence of any such thing.
An undated video, said to be many years old, shows the entire water of the pond drained out and people using the floor wiper to clean the pond.
The pond is in the premises of the Gyanvapi Masjid and used for wadhu, ablution.
“Many years ago there was a fountain in the pond that broke down over a period of time. The ‘Shivling’ which is being ‘discovered’ today is part of the same broken fountain”, Harun Khan, an activist, wrote while sharing the video.
Hindu lawyers had on Monday claimed the ‘discovery’ of shivling in Gyanvapi Masjid pond. The lawyers also approached the Varanasi Civil Court which ordered to seal the said area.
The lawyers made the claim after the videography survey of Gyanvapi Masjid.
An advocate from the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, claimed that the shivling is Nandi faced.
"The shivling is 12 feet by 8 inches in diameter," he added.
Ummid.com has not verified the veracity of the viral video. However, while talking to BBC, Syed Mohd Yaseen of the Mosque Committee had earlier said that the masjid management had in 2010 cleaned the pond, and there was no shivling as claimed by some Hindu groups.
The latest development has created a controversy all over the country with different leaders making claims and counter claims.
Watch Video
वर्षों पहले हौज के सफाई की वीडियो संलग्न है देखें ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद सर्वे मामले में बड़ा दावा प्रकाश में आया है,वकील विष्णु जैन की ओर से कोर्ट में दाखिल याचिका के मुताबिक मस्जिद के भीतर वजूखाने के अंदर शिवलिंग मिला है।कई वर्ष पहले वजू 1/2#GyanvapiTruthNow #GyanvapiMosque pic.twitter.com/a3LQSa7slv— Harun khan هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) May 16, 2022
वर्षों पहले हौज के सफाई की वीडियो संलग्न है देखें ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद सर्वे मामले में बड़ा दावा प्रकाश में आया है,वकील विष्णु जैन की ओर से कोर्ट में दाखिल याचिका के मुताबिक मस्जिद के भीतर वजूखाने के अंदर शिवलिंग मिला है।कई वर्ष पहले वजू 1/2#GyanvapiTruthNow #GyanvapiMosque pic.twitter.com/a3LQSa7slv
At the forefront is AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi who said the court order to seal the mosque is against the Places of Worship Act 1991.
Owaisi also said that the ‘discovery’ of shivling in Gyanvapi Masjid is “textbook repeat of 1949 when in the similar manner the status of Babri Masjid was changed.
The petitioners claimed that a Shivling was found inside Wazookhana. An advocate of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the #Gyanvapi Masjid said, “The structure, which the petitioners are claiming to be a Shivling is a fountain inside"Watch it till the end. pic.twitter.com/85n7sNlskW— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 16, 2022
The petitioners claimed that a Shivling was found inside Wazookhana. An advocate of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the #Gyanvapi Masjid said, “The structure, which the petitioners are claiming to be a Shivling is a fountain inside"Watch it till the end. pic.twitter.com/85n7sNlskW
Consequently, Babri Masjid was demolished by the right-wing Hindu extremists, and the construction of a Ram Temple was facilitated by the order of Supreme Court of India.
Interestingly, the Supreme Court of India while granting the permission to build Ram Temple on the site where Babri Masjid stood till December 06, 1992 also observed that there was no proof to show the mosque was built after demolishing any mandir.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.