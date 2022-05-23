FYJC Mock Demo Registration 2022 - Direct Link

FYJC 2022: School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has started through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from today i.e. Monday May 23, 2022 FYJC Mock Demo Registration for the students willing to participate in Online Admission Process for 11th Class in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati for the academic year 2022-23.
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select your region i.e. Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Amravati or Nagpur
3. Click on Demo Registration in Top Right Corner of Home Page
4. Select school area and follow the instruction and fill the form
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select your region i.e. Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Amravati or Nagpur
3. Click on Demo Registration in Top Right Corner of Home Page
4. Select school area and follow the instruction and fill the form
Students should note that FYJC Mock Demo Registration has started from today i.e. Monday May 23, 2022. Last date for mock registration is May 27, 2022.
Mock registration is done to make students familiar with the admission process.
“Mock demo registration facility will be provided to students so that they become familiar with the website and admission process - from May 23 to 27, 2023”, the Education Department said.
“Students should note that data filled during MOCK DEMO will be erased and cleared on May 29, 2022. The actual student registration and form filling will begin from May 30, 2022 onwards”, the department said.
“Students have to register and fill new form again at actual registration as per the announced schedule”, it said.
FYJC 2022 admission process was scheduled to start of May 17. It was however delayed and the state board did not cite any reason.
Maharashtra conducts FYJC Centralised Online Admission Process in five cities that include Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati. Class 11 admission was done in Aurangabad in online mode till 2020. It is however stopped since 2021 for unknown reason.
Students should note that the actual registration will start from May 30, 2022. The actual registration involves filling of Part 1 Form.
"FYJC Part 1 form filling by student will start from Monday May 30, 2022", Maharashtra Education Department said while releasing the FYJC 2022 admission schedule.
The education department said Part 2 Form or Option Form filling will start after the declaration of Class 10 result.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.