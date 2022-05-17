FYJC Admission 2022 Process put on hold

FYJC 2022: Maharashtra Education Department has put on hold the admission process to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11th 2022 without citing any reason.
As per the last update, Part 1 Form Filling for FYJC Admission 2022 was scheduled to start from Tuesday May 17. Before that the Education Department had scheduled Mock Registration from May 01.
However neither the Mock Registration nor the actual registration started on the scheduled date and time.
In the meantime, the education department had readied the FYJC admission official website, asking the students to get ready. The website currently hosts the steps and some guidelines for students to follow for FYJC or Class 11 admission.
In the last week, the website had also published some details guidelines, especially pertaining to reservation and quota. The details were however removed from the website for unknown reasons.
Maharashtra started conducting FYJC admission process in six cities – Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Amravati, Nashik and Nagpur in Online Mode. However, last year admission process in Aurangabad was conducted in offline mode.
The Maharashtra Education Department has not come out with reasons on why the FYJC admission process is not starting from today i.e. May 17, 2022 as scheduled.
However a number of media reports claimed that the reason behind this could be delay in Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result delay.
The Maharashtra State Education Board declares 10th SSC result in the first week of June. However there is no clarity on the exact date and time of the result declaration.
Similarly, Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result is normally declared in the last week of May. The board has however exuded confidence that the results would be declared in time.
There were earlier apprehensions that the Maharashtra board exam 2022 results would be delayed because of the protest and boycott call given by the non-grant teachers.
