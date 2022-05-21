FYJC Admission 2022-23 schedule for Mumbai, Pune, other cities published

FYJC Admission 2022-23: School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra has published the time table and schedule for First Year Junior College (FYJC) Std. 11th Centralised Online Admission Process 2022-23 on its official website 11thadmission.org.in.
Maharashtra conducts FYJC Centralised Online Admission Process in five cities that include Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati. Class 11 admission was done in Aurangabad in online mode till 2020. It is however stopped since 2021 for unknown reason.
As per the FYJC Admission Schedule 2022 released on the department’s website, the process will begin with registration by Higher Secondary Schools and Junior Colleges and filling their details and available seats from Monday May 30, 2022 till declaration of Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result declaration.
FYJC Part 1 form filling by student will start from Monday May 30, 2022. Students should note FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges.
Following steps are involved while student registration that will start on 30th May, 2022:
1. Student registration, generation of Login ID and Password
2. Online submission of Application form Part-1 using newly generated Login ID and Password.
3. Payment and locking of form.
4. Verification of form, selection of school/Guidance centre for verification
To make students familiar with admission process students can participate in Mock demo registration that will start on Monday May 23, 2022.
“Mock demo registration facility will be provided to students so that they become familiar with the website and admission process - from May 23 to 27, 2022”, the Education Department said.
“Students should note that data filled during MOCK DEMO will be erased and cleared on May 29, 2022. The actual student registration and form filling will begin from May 30, 2022 onwards”, the department said.
“Students have to register and fill new form again at actual registration as per the announced schedule”, it said.
The education department said Part 2 Form or Option Form filling will start after the declaration of Class 10 result.
FYJC 2022 admission process was scheduled to start of May 17. It was however delayed and the state board did not cite any reason.
