JEE Main Admit Card June 2022 - Direct Link to Download

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release soon on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Admit Card or Hall Ticket of the students who will appear for the Session 1 of the important exams from June 20 to 29, 2022.
The NTA has decided to conduct JEE Main 2022 exam in TWO sessions this year - first in June and the other in July. In 2021, the exam was held in 04 sessions.
The first session of JEE Main will be hled from June 20 to 29, 2022. The 2nd session of JEE Main will be held from July 21 to 30, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on download JEE Main Admit Card on the bottom of the home page.
3. Log in using Application ID and password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download the Admit Card/Hall Ticket.
5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.
JEE Admit Card besides other details like student's name, address and photograph, also mentions the name and address of JEE Main Exam centre. Hence the students should properly check all the details. In case of any error they should immediately contact the National Testing Agency.
Registration for JEE Main June 2022 exam or JEE 1st session was started on March 01. Last date of application was March 31. it was however extended first till May 15 and later till May 20, 2022.
As the last date of registration is now closed all registered candidates can expect their admit card. Candidates should note that the NTA has not confirmed any specific date and time to release JEE admit card. However it will release it soon on the official website.
Candidates should also note that the NTA will be conducting JEE Main this year in 25 exam centres outside India. Last year, JEE Main was held in 12 countries.
Foreign students should appear for JEE Main if they wish to get admission in National Institute of Technology, National Institute of Information Technology, School of Planning and Architect and other technical institutions funded by the Central government.
In the above said institutions, 15 per cent seats are reserved for NRIs and foreign students.
