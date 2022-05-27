In a first, UP to send 10th, 12th results to students via email

Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Result 2022: In yet another decision taken for easy access to board exam results, Uttar Pradesh Education Board or Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has decided to send the 10th and 12th results 2022 to students on their email addresses.
The Uttar Pradesh board has not confirmed the exact date and time to declare classes 10 and 12 results. However, it has decided to send the students’ result sheets on their email addresses once they are declared.
In normal practice, board exam results are declared by education minister in a press conference and later published on the official website for quick access.
Students get the signed print copies from the schools and junior colleges later on.
Board exam results are hosted on multiple websites and also send via SMS on students’ registered phone numbers.
Despite all these efforts server response time after the result declaration becomes slow. Sometime it even goes down making the official result website unavailable for access.
It is against this backdrop that the Uttar Pradesh board has decided to send the result sheet on students’ registered email addresses.
This is again a daunting task as more than 47 lakh students from different districts of Uttar Pradesh had appeared for Class 10 and 12 board exam in 2022. And, not all of these students have email IDs. The board therefore has asked all students who had appeared for the 2022 board exams to create an email address and send it to the board.
This year, Class 10 High School Exams in Uttar Pradesh began on March 24, 2022 and continued till April 12, 2022. UP Board 2020 Class 12 Inter Exam were also held in the same period.
The exams were held in two shifts for both the classes to maintain Covid-1 9 social distancing rule. The first shift would be held from 08:00 am to 11.15 am and the exam in the second shift will be conducted from 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm, as per the UP board exam date sheet 2022.
As per reports, nearly 7.8 lakh students dropped out of the Class 10 and 12 examinations 2022 of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the UP Board.
