UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 - Date and Time

UP 10th, 12th Result 2022: The results of the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12th) examinations will be declared by the end of May, media reports claimed citing top official of Uttar Pradesh Education Board or Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).
"The evaluation process for both classes 10th and 12th has been completed. The UP Class 10th and 12th results date will be announced soon by the authorities", UP Board official, Harish Chandra Sharma told media.
"The results can be expected by the end of May," he added.
UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 are conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) annually.
This year, Class 10 High School Exams in Uttar Pradesh began on March 24, 2022 and continued till April 12, 2022. UP Board 2020 Class 12 Inter Exam were also held in the same period.
The exams were held in two shifts for both the classes to maintain Covid-1 9 social distancing rule. The first shift would be held from 08:00 am to 11.15 am and the exam in the second shift will be conducted from 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm, as per the UP board exam date sheet 2022.
As per reports, nearly 7.8 lakh students dropped out of the Class 10 and 12 examinations 2022 of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the UP Board.
Last year, the Board had not conducted the 10th High School and 12th Intermediate examinations owing to the pandemic. The students were promoted based on internal assessment.
In 2020, UP 10th result was declared on June 27 when the overall pass percentage was 83.31 percent - an improvement by more than 3% as compared to 2019. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 80.07%.
UP 12th Inter 2020 result too was declared on June 27. The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh Intermediate 2020 examination was 74%. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 70.06%.
