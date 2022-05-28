Jamiat Ulama to hold Sadbhawana Sansads across India against hatred, Islamophobia

Deoband (Uttar Pradesh): Jamiat Ulama i Hind, one of the largest representative bodies of Indian Muslims, Saturday announced to hold "Sadbhawana Sansads" across India against hatred and Islamophobia.
The Jamiat also announced to mark March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia as decided by the UN General Assembly during its March 2022 session.
In a resolution passed at the Governing Body meeting of the Jamiat Ulama i Hind at Eid Gah Maidan in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh Saturday the organisation decided to rejuvenate Jamiat Sadbhavna Manch and organise Sadbhawana Sansads across India.
"Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also announces on this occasion to organise more than one thousand Sadbhavna Sansad across the country to end the growing tide of hatred spread by the dharma Sansad and other groups", the Jamiat said in its resolution.
"Representatives of every religions and caste shall be invited to participate in the Sadbhavna sansad", it added.
Earlier Maulana Mahmood Madani in his presidential address expressed concern over the prevailing situation in the country.
"We have been maintaining patience but that does not mean that we will bow our heads and accept everything", he said.
"We can compromise on everything, but we cannot compromise on our faith. Our faith teaches us not to be discouraged under any circumstances", he added.
He further said that the divisive forces have an action plan, they want reactions from Muslims. "But we cannot succumb to their game plan", he said.
"The haters are in minority but the biggest tragedy is that majority of the country is silent, even though it feels that those who are selling out hatred are traitors of the country", he said.
