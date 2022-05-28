logo
UK travel agency announces trip to Bermuda - with researchers, assurances

Saturday May 28, 2022 11:03 PM, ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

London: Ancient Mysteries Cruise, a UK travel agency, has announced a trip to infamous and mysterious Bermuda Triangle, promising company of researchers and experts, and assurances.

The agency also listed a number of researchers and experts who will accompany the cruise to Bermuda Triangle.

The cruise to Bermuda Triangle was planned two years ago. It however got delayed because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, an advertisement on Ancient Mysteries Cruise website said.

The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, has remained a mystery as dozens of ships and flights have mysteriously disappeared in this region.

The reason behind the disappearances has remained unexplained. Conspiracy theorists have blamed supernatural causes and aliens for the disappearances of ships and flights. Experts of the subject however attributed the disappearances to the outcome of weather and human error.

To allay the fear if the travellers have any, the agency promised passengers that they will receive a full refund if the ship disappears, local media reported.

The cruise includes 2 days at Sea, 2 days in Bermuda, 2 days of Presentations, lectures, panels and Q & A's, the advertisement said.

 

