UP NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Choice filling from today

UP NEET UG 2022 First Round Counselling: Candidates who have registered for UP NEET UG 2022 First Round Counselling conducted for admission in first year MBBS and BDS, and verified their documents should note that choice filling and locking will start from today i.e. Wednesday November 03, 2022.
As per UP NEET UG Round 1 Counselling Revised Schedule released by Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) the last date for choice filling has been fixed as November 7, 2022.
The DGME UP has on October 29, 2022 released on its official website upneet.gov.in Merit List of candidates who have registered for the First Round of Counselling (UP NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Merit List) conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2022-23.
The registered candidates were then asked to verify their documents and submit security deposit till November 01, 2022, according to DGME UP medical counselling revised schedule.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'NEET UG 2022 First Round Choice Filling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. Fill your choice and preferred seats properly.
4. Carefully check before choice locking.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'NEET UG 2022 First Round Choice Filling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. Fill your choice and preferred seats properly.
4. Carefully check before choice locking.
Candidates are advised to read seat matrix and vacant seat chart before proceeding for choice filling and locking.
UP NEET UG 2022 First Round Result (Round 1 seat allotment result) was supposed to be released on November 04, 2022. However, as per the revised schedule, the Directorate will declare UP NEET UG First Round Result (Round 1 seat allotment result) on November 8/9, 2022.
"Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date for UP NEET UG Round 1 counselling is November 09 to 13, 2022", DGME UP said.
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had started through its official website upneet.gov.in from October 22, 2022 Online Registration for First Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS (Medical), BDS (Dental) and other Medical Courses.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2022 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs. 2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.