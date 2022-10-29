UP NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Merit List Today - Check Here

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG Merit List 2022: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to release on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Saturday October 29, 2022 List of Candidates (UP NEET UG Merit List) who have registered for the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2022-23.
Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from October 22, 2022. The last date of registration was October 28, 2022.
According to the UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule, UP NEET UG List of Registered Candidates (Merit List) will be released today i.e. Saturday October 29, 2022.
Candidates whose names appeared in the UP NEET Merit List will be able to use choice filling facility from October 01 to November 04, 2022 up to 02:00 pm.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Merit List NEET UG 2022 First Counselling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. UP NEET UG First Round Merit List 2022 should open in PDF format.
4. Download and take a printout if needed.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2022-23 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS First Merit List. It will however release it by today evening.
Candidates should also note that UP NEET UG 2022 First Round Result (Round 1 seat allotment result) will be released on November 04, 2022.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Round Allotment should also note that Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from November 07 to 11, 2022.
Candidates should also note that schedule and date for Online Choice Filling for the First Round of UP NEET UG MBBS and BDS Counselling 2021 is from November 01 11:00 am to 04, 2022 up to 02:00 pm.
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had started through its official website upneet.gov.in from October 22, 2022 Online Registration for First Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS (Medical), BDS (Dental) and other Medical Courses.
Last date of application was October 28, 2022 whereas document verification was done from October 22 to 28, 2022.
Meanwhile, DGME UP has also decided to open a special window from 01:00 pm on Oct 29 to 01:00 pm on Oct 30, 2022 to upload documents.
DGME UP said it has noticed that some documents have been wrongly uploaded. Hence such candidates can use the special window facility and upload correct documents.
Date and schedule of UP NEET Second Round Counselling will be announced later.
