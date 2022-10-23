UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration starts, Last date Oct 28

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has started through its official website upneet.gov.in from Saturdy October 22, 2022 Online Registration for First Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS (Medical), BDS (Dental) and other Medical Courses for the year 2022-23.
Candidates willing to participate in UP NEET UG 2022 First Round of Counselling should note that the last date of registration is October 28, 2022.
According to the UP NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2022 released by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP), UP NEET UG Merit List will be released on October 29, 2022.
After the release of UP MBBS and BDS Merit List, candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List date of choice filling is from November 01 to 04, 2022.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List should also note that Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from November 07 to 11, 2022 up to 05:00 pm.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration".
4. Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.
5. Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.
6. Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.
Candidates who are registering for Uttar Pradesh Medical and Dental Counselling should note that the first round seat allotment will be published on the official website on November 04, 2022.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2022 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
