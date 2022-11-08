KEA UGNEET 2022 Round 1 [Real] Allotment Today- Direct Link

KEA NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is releasing today i.e. Tuesday November 08, 2022 on its website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KEA UG NEET 2022 First Round Allotment Result - REAL, for the students who are seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses including BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and others.
"KEA UG NEET 2022 First Round Seat Allotment will be released on November 08, 2022 after 01:00 PM", the KEA said.
KEA had earlier released UGNEET Mock Allotment result on November 07, 2022. Following the publication of Mock Seat Allotment, KEA had asked to modify, edit or change their options and preferences, if any, till 08:00 am on November 7, 2022.
It however extended Option Entry upto 12.00 noon on November 08, 2022. Accordinfly, candidates should note that the publication of allotment result could be be delayed by few hours. It will however be released any time by today evening.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UG NEET 2022 First Round Allotment Result".
3. Enter CET No and Click on Submit button.
Candidates who are allotted seats today should note that they will be required to exercise their choices after the release of Karnataka UG NEET 2022 Allotment Result today.
The KEA will also publish today detailed schedule of option and choice exercise along with releasing the round 1 allotment list.
Candidates should note that option entered for KEA UGNEET First Round will remain same for the subsequent rounds of medical and dental counselling.
"The candidates however will be allowed to add new options for any college and course that is added to the seat matrix after the first round", the KEA said.
