KEA UG NEET 2022 Mock Allotment Today - Direct Link

KEA UGNEET 2022 Mock Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is releasing on its website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result for the students who have registered for admission in first year Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) today i.e. Monday November 07, 2022.
"KEA UG NEET 2022 Mock Allotment Result for Medical and Dental Courses will be released on Monday November 07, 2022 after 11:00 am", KEA said.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had eariler asked candidates whose names appeared in Karnataka UGNEET Merit List to fill and submit option form from November 04 to 06, 2022.
Candidates should note that Mock allotment is published only to make candidates familiar with the counselling process.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UG NEET 2022 Mock Allotment Result".
3. Enter CET No and Click on Submit button.
Candidates should note that you will be allowed the Option Entry till 07:00 PM on November 07, 2022 i.e. even after the release of Mock Allotment Result.
KEA also said it will publish Mock Allotment result on November 07, 2022. Candidates can change options if any till 07:00 PM after the release of Mock Allotment result on November 07, 2022.
On the other hand, First Round of seat allotment result will be published on November 08, 2022 after 01:00 pm, KEA said.
Candidates should note that option entered for KEA UGNEET First Round will remain same for the subsequent rounds of medical and dental counselling.
"The candidates however will be allowed to add new options for any college and course that is added to the seat matrix after the first round", the KEA said.
