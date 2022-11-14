Nabeela Syed among over 80 Muslim-Americans elected in 2022 Midterm Polls

Washington: At least 83 Muslim Americans, including Nabeela Syed of Indian origin have won the 2022 US Midterm Elections polling for which was held on Tuesday November 08.
The tally of Muslim-Americans winning US elections this year is more than their numbers 71 in 2020 and 55 in 2018.
"At least 82 Muslim Americans have won local, state legislative, state-wide, judicial and federal elections in the United States midterm elections, beating the previous record of 71 Muslim electoral victories in 2020", local media reports have said.
The number is based on an assessment by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organisation, and Jetpac Resource Center, a non-profit that focuses on increasing Muslim representation in US government and politics.
Among the winners is Nabeela Syed who became first Indian Muslim Woman elected to Illinois General Assembly.
23-year-old Nabeel defeated a Republican incumbent in Illinois’ 51st District, making her the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly and among the first Muslims elected to the state Legislature.
Abdelnasser Rashid is another Muslim American who entered Illinois General Assembly along with Nabeela Syed.
A total of 146 American Muslim candidates ran for local, state and federal office, including 51 state legislative candidates in 23 states in the 2022 US Midterm polls.
"21 incumbent state legislators who were up for re-election won decidedly and will notably be joined by 16 history-making Muslim candidates to increase the total number of Muslim state lawmakers nationwide to 43", CAIR said.
Democrats Mana Abdi, Deqa Dhalac, and Ambureen Rana are the first Muslims elected to the Maine State Legislature, all to State House seats.
Ohio Democrats Munira Abdullahi and Ismail Mohamed will become the first Muslims to serve in the state legislature, while Salman Bhojani and Suleman Lalani are the first Muslims elected to the Texas Legislature, according to CAIR- Jetpac Resource Center assessment of US Midterm polls.
In Georgia, Nabilah Islam is the first Muslim woman elected to the State Senate and Ruwa Romman the first woman elected to the state’s House of Representatives.
Farooq Mughal also won a state house seat – with incumbent State Senator Sheikh Rahman winning re-election.
Georgia will have the second highest number of Muslim state legislators in the country, second to Minnesota who elected their first Muslim woman to the State Senate in Zaynab Mohamed.
Samakab Hussein also won a state representative seat, giving Minnesota a total of 5 elected state legislators.
In Michigan, Alabas Farhat won his race for state representative to double the state’s tally, while Tarik Khan successfully ran for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to give the state 3 state legislators.
Meanwhile, Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Turkish origin celebrity doctor, who was poised to become first Muslim to win US Senate elections, has been defeated by Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
