Maharashtra UG NEET 2022: BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission Schedule Published

Maharashtra NEET UG BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission 2022: The Maharashtra CET Cell Friday published on its official website cetcell.net.in Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule to be conducted for admission in BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other AYUSH courses for the year 2022-23.
According to the NEET UG Counselling Schedule for BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other AYUSH courses, the CET Cell will release on November 16, 2022 the Seat Matrix (State Quota) 2022 to give details of vacant seats.
The schedule further said that Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS Courses only (State Quota) could be done from November 16 to 20, 2022 up to 11:59 pm.
“Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUM, BAMS and BHMS and other AYUSH Courses will be published on November 23, 2022”, the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.
It had started through its official website cetcell.net.in from October 17, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG 2022 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The Common Merit List was released on October 25, 2022. The Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental), and BSc Nursing and other courses were released on October 28, 2022.
The Selection List for BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other AYUSH Courses will be released separately as per the above schedule.
The CET Cell has also advised all colleges and institues treat all Saturdays, Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days.
