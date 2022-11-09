Dr. Mehmet Oz fails to make it to US Senate

US Midterms Elections Results: Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Turkish origin celebrity doctor, has been defeated by Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the US Senate election 2022 the result of which was announced Wednesday.
A Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz was endorsed and “very strongly" backed by former US President Donald Trump.
The Senate seat was vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, creating the first open Senate seat in Pennsylvania in a dozen years.
Oz was the first Muslim candidate to be nominated by either major party for U.S. Senate. His victory would have him first Muslim to enter the US Senate.
A cardiothoracic surgeon and former television personality, Oz was born in 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Suna and Mustafa Öz, who had emigrated from Konya Province in Turkey.
Oz began his medical career with a residency at the Presbyterian Hospital in New York City in 1986 after being hired by Eric Rose. During his residency, Oz earned the Blakemore research award.
Oz appeared as a health expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show for five seasons. In 2009, Winfrey offered to produce a syndicated series hosted by him through her company, Harpo Productions. The Dr. Oz Show debuted on September 14, 2009, distributed by Sony Pictures Television.
Oz had been active in his local chapter of the Republican Party of New Jersey for several years, and had donated to Republicans John McCain and Bill Frist.
He supported the re-election campaign of President George W. Bush in 2004 and the candidacy of Shmuley Boteach, a rabbi who ran for Congress as a Republican in New Jersey in 2012.
In the 2022 Midterm Elections, Trump aggressively campaigned for Oz, and he was widely expected to win the Senate polls.
Fetterman's victory helps the Democrats as they look to secure bigger margins on Capitol Hill.
Currently, Democrats hold a narrow majority in the House, and the Senate is split at 50-50, with Vice President Harris holding a tie-breaking vote.
Meanwhile, among other Muslim Americans who are contesting the US Midterms 2022, Republican incumbent Congressman Darrell Issa is seeking re-election from California New 48th District Democrat Stephen Houlahan - a newcomer.
Likewise, Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Darin LaHood, a Lebanese American and Sami Scheetz are respectively seeking re-election from Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.
