At minus 10 degree C, world's highest polling station in Himachal sees 100% turnout

Shimla: At minus 10-degree Celsius, Tashigang, the world's highest polling station at a height of 15,256 feet in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district, on Saturday saw a 100 per cent turnout.
Tashigang, a village some 34 km from Kaza, is the highest settlement in the Spiti Valley close to the India-Tibet border.
The village had 52 voters, most of them reached the polling station donning traditional attire.
"I am participating in the election every year to keep the democracy alive," 78-year-old Sonam Dolma told the media.
First-timer voter Tenzin Nodan said she was enthusiastic about casting her first vote.
"For me, voting was very important."
"For me, voting was very important."
In the 2021 parliamentary bypoll for Mandi, Tashigang saw 100 per cent polling.
Meanwhile, over 38 per cent of more than 55 lakh voters in Himachal Pradesh turned out on Saturday in the first five hours (till 01:00 pm) to elect 68 members of the BJP-ruled Assembly in the single phase polling, officials said.
Women turned out in strength in rural areas despite cold climatic conditions in the morning, said poll officials.
Only 4 per cent voting was recorded in first hour of polling. It rose 18 per cent by 11 a.m.
Polling was scheduled to continue till 5 p.m. The final voter turnout will be made public by today evening.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.