Delhi woman kills husband with son's help, chops body into 22 pieces

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a woman, along with her son, for allegedly killing her husband, chopping off his body and dumping the parts in a drain and Ramlila Ground in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area.
Police said that they had found the human remains on May 30.
The accused have been identified as Poonam and her son Deepak.
Sources said that after chopping the deceased Anjan Das's body in 22 pieces, the duo had stored the body parts in their fridge and started gradually disposed them of.
According to police, Poonam had alleged that her husband had illicit relations and was also eyeing Deepaka's wife.
"Police had recovered some CCTV footage during investigation and after investigation into the case for six months, they managed to arrest Poonam and Deepak in connection with the murder," said a senior police official.
The accused Poonam and Dipak killed Das in June. He was given sleeping pills and murdered after he was unconscious, police said.
Few days ago in the national Capital, Aaftab Amin Poonawalla was arrested on November 12 for chopping his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar into pieces and later threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.
In another brutal incident of murder that came to light a day after Aaftab's arrest, a trader from Patna killed a woman by slitting her throat, shared a video with the victim’s body on Instagram and also dared the police to arrest him.
