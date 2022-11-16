Patna trader slits girlfriend's throat, post video on Instagram to warn others

[Abhijit Patidar in a file photo.]
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a chilling case of unmatched brutality, a man allegedly killed a woman by slitting her throat, shared a video with the victim’s body on Instagram and also dared the police to arrest him.
The man is identified as Abhijit Patidar a trader from Patna, Bihar. The victim has been identified as Shipra Jharia (25).
The incident reportedly took place a week ago but the police are yet to arrest Abhijit Patidar. The victim's blood-smeared body was recovered from one of the rooms of Mekhla Resort in Jabalpur, according to NDTV.
In the video, Abhijit says:
“Bewafai nahi karne ka (don’t be unfaithful)”.
He then lifts a blanket to reveal a woman lying in bedm with her throat slit. "Dekho kaise padi hai" (Just look at how she is lying), he says.
In another post, Abhijit claimed that the woman had an affair with his business partner, one Jitendra Kumar, along with him.
Abhijit claimed that the deceased woman had borrowed around Rs 12 lakh from Jitendra and had fled to Jabalpur. He said he killed the woman on Jitendra’s instructions.
In a third post, Abhijit says:
"Babu heaven mein phir milenge" (dear, we'll meet again in heaven).
Quoting SSP Priyanka Shukla NDTV reported that Abhijit had stayed at Jitendra’s house for a month and a police team has fanned out to apprehend him.
"Apart from Bihar, police teams had been dispatched to different parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra an Gujarat in search of Abhijit", she added.
"The throat and wrist of the woman had cut marks and two blades were lying in front of her body. We also recovered two bottles of alcohol and a few other things from the room. The woman submitted her fake ID card at the resort and her name was mentioned as Rakhi Mishra", India Today quoted Special Superintendent of Police Priyanka Shukla as saying.
It has also come to the fore that the man had cheated several traders and many cases were filed against him on fraud charges.
ASP Shivesh Baghel said that the accused had booked a room on November 6 at Mekhla Resort. CCTV footage showed that he stayed alone in the resort that night while the woman arrived the next day. They ordered food, and after an hour, Abhijit locked the room and left the hotel.
Questioning the employees of the resort, it came to light that the woman spent a few hours along with Patidar on Sunday and left, while Patidar stayed at the resort. However, the woman visited the resort again on Monday.
Later, the man left the resort while the victim woman remained inside. When the woman did not open the door till Tuesday morning, the employees opened the door using a master key, only to discover the woman lying in a pool of blood.
