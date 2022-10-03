TN TET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link to Download

TN TET 2022 Admit Card: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Government of Tamil Nadu is set to release soon the Admit Card (Hall Ticket) of teachers who have registered for TN Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET 2022) on its official website trb.tn.nic.in.
Though the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to release the TET admit card, it will release it any moment as there are only few days left for the important test.
TN TET will be held in two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. According to the schedule released earlier, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will conduct Teacher Eligibility Test Paper 1 on October 14, 2022.
Candidates appearing for TN TET should also note that the exam will continue till October 20, 2022.
The TN TET exam as per the original schedule was supposed to be held from September 10 to 15, 2022. The board however postponed and rescheduled it from October 14 to 20, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the TET website: trb.tn.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as TNTET 2022 Admit Card
3. Log in using TN application number, registered email address or ID and password
4. Click on the given link to download admit card
Candidates should properly check the admit card. In case of any error they should immediately and without any delay contact the board.
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board had started online registration for TN Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET 2022) through its official website trb.tn.nic.in from March 15. The the last date of application was April 13, 2022.
TN TET will be comprising of 02 papers. Number of questions will be150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and duration of the examination will be 3 hours. "Mode of Examination will be intimated later", the board said.
For TN TET syllabus, exam pattern and other details candidates can visit the official website.
Meanwhile, the board has also launced on trial basis its new website "trb.tnschools.gov.in". The admit card may also be downloaded from the "Hall Ticket Download" section of the new website.
