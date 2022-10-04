MAH MCA Admission 2022 Starts - Direct Link to Apply

Maharashtra MCA Admission 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has published on its official website mca2022.mahacet.org.in the Notification and has simultaneously started online registration for Admission in MCA based on MAH MCA CET 2022 for the year 2022-23.
According to the Maharashtra MCA Admission Counselling Schedule, online registration has started from Monday October 03, 2022. The last date of application is October 10, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: mca2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on Sign Up for New Registration.
3. Read the Instructions and fill the registration form.
4. Click on Register button to complete your application
Candidates should note that admission in MCA Postgraduate course is done based on MAH MCA CET score. A candidate willing to take admisison in MCA course must have cleared the said entrance tests the result of which was declared on September 11, 2022.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): October 03 to October 10, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Merit List: October 12, 2022
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 13 to 14, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: October 15, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: October 15, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: October 16 to 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round - I: October 20, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II : October 27, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: November 11, 2022
Admission in MCA through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed BSc (Computer Science), BCS or BCA.
Maharashtra MCA Counselling starts after the declaration of MAH MCA CET result that was declared on September 11, 2022.
