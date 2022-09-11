MAH MCA CET 2022 Result Declared: Direct Link to Check

MAH MCA CET Result 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared on cetcell.mahacet.org the result of students who had appeared for MAH MCA CET 2022 held in August this year.
Along with MCA CET Result 2022, Maharashtra CET Cell has also published MCA CET Rank, Score and Merit List based on which admission counselling will take place.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had conducted MAH MCA CET 2022 for admission in PG course MCA on August 04 and 05, 2022.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier published "Methodology used for Processing of MCA CET Result".
Later the CET Cell in a notification dated Sep 9, 2022 said it will declare the MCA CET Result 2022 on Sunday Sep 11 by 05:00 PM.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the respective link given under "Result MCA CET 2022".
3. Log-in using application number and date of birth.
4. Click on the given link to check you MCA CET result.
Candidates should note the CET Cell is set to announce the MCA CET result today at 05:00 pm . However a delay of few minutes here and there is expected.
Candidates should also get ready in case there is a slower response of the official website. The website could respond slow as thousands of students try to access their result simultaneously.
1. The method applied is Equipercentile Method.
2. The percentile score will be calculated upto 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had started receiving online application for MAH MCA CET 2022 from March 17, 2022 through its official website mcacet2022.mahacet.org. The admit card of registered candidates was published on July 25, 2022.
Students should note that admission in MCA is done based on the rank of the student in the merit list. The MCA counselling will start soon after the result is declared.
