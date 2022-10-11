MAH Direct 2nd-yr Engineering DSE Admission 2022: Registration Starts

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering / Technology Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released on its official website dse2022.mahacet.org.in the Notification and has simultaneously started online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2022-23 from Monday October 10, 2022.
According to the Maharashtra Direct Second Year Engineering Admission Counselling Schedule, the last date of application and document verification at FC is October 21, 2022.
"Those candidates who will not verify documents at FC, there name will not be display in the provisional and final merit list", DSE 2022 Admission Notification said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form for DSE22 admission.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Candidates should note facility for Online Registration and Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats will continue till October 21, 2022 up to 6.00 p.m. at FC.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates): October 11 to 21, 2022.
• Display of DSE 2022 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 28 to 30, 2022.
• Display of DSE22 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 01, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: To be notified later
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 22 CAP Round I: To be notified later
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : To be notified later
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: To be notified later
• Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering and Technology (DSE 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022.
Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering (Civil, Information Technology IT, Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Electronics) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
