MAH Direct 2nd-yr B Pharm Admission 2022: Registration begins

MHT CET Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy Admission 2022: Online registration for the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy) has started on the official website dsp2022.mahacet.org.in from Monday October 10, 2022.
Students seeking admission in Direct Second Year B Pharm course should note that the last date of application is October 21, 2022, and the last date for document verification is also is October 21, 2022.
"Those candidates who will not verify documents at FC, there name will not be display in the provisional and final merit list", DSP 2022 Admission Notification said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsp2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Candidates should note facility for Online Registration and Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till October 21, 2022 up to 6.00 p.m. at FC.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): October 10 to 21, 2022.
• Display of DSP 2022 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 28 to 30, 2022
• Display of DSP22 Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 01, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: To be announced later.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 22 CAP Round I: To be announced later.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : To be announced later.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: To be announced later.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022. Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
