MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling Starts, Register Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has started through its official website mcc.nic.in from today i.e. Tuesday October 11, 2022 Online Registration for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1.
"Online Registration for MCC NEET UG 2022 Round 1 has started on October 11 whereas Choice Filling will start on Oct 14, 2022, as per Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) notification released earlier.
Candidates willing to participate in MCC NEET UG Counselling 2022 schould note that last date for Online Registration is October 17.
Candidates should also note that Choice Filling for MCC NEET UG 2022 Round 1 will start on October 14 and end on October 18, 2022.
"The last date of registration is October 17, 2022 up to 11 am server time, and the last date for choice filling and locking is October 18, 2022 up to 11:55 pm server time", MCC said.
"Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM on October 17, 2022 as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'New Registration Round 1' in the Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, mop up round counselling details etc.
• Online Registration start date: October 11, 2022.
• Last date to apply: October 17, 2022
• Choice Filling/Locking: October 14 to 18, 2022.
• MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: October 21, 2022.
• MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: November 02, 2022
• MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: November 11, 2022.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.
