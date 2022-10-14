Himachal Pradesh to go to polls on Nov 12, Gujarat to wait

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh will have a single-phase polling for its 68 Assembly seats on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8, the Election Commission announced on Friday.
The Election Commission Friday did not announce the poll schedule of Gujarat as was widely expected.
With the announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for guidance of political parties and candidates has come into force.
Last date of filing nominations for the Assembly polls will be October 25 and the last data for withdrawal of candidates is October 29.
There are a total 55,07,261 voters in Himachal Pradesh including 27,80,208 male voters and 27,27,016 female voters.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that now youngsters get four chances in a year to enrol as a voter. There will be four qualifying dates in a year for eligibility to register as a voter instead of a single qualifying date.
He also said social media teams will be set up to keep strict vigil on fake news being spread during elections.
Earlier, teams of the commission recently visited Himachal Pradesh to take stock of poll preparedness.
Till 2017 state election, the poll schedules of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat were announced together. But, the precedent of last 50 years was broken in 2017, and today also while announcing the poll schedule of Himachal Pradesh, the Election Commissioner said dates of Gujarat elections will be announced later.
In 2017, Election Commission had announced the poll schedule of Himachal on October 12 and that of Gujarat on October 25, 2022.
Reports claim that the Poll Panel will announce Gujarat Assembly Election schedule after Diwali - most probably on Oct 24, 2022.
The term of the Gujarat assembly ends in February and that of Himachal Pradesh in January. The BJP is in power in both states.
