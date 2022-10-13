TN MBBS, BDS Admission 2022: List of CMC20%, Sports Quota candidates for doc verification out

Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS Admission 2022: The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has published the lists of candidates who are seeking admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) under CM20% and Eminent Sports Person Category quota for document verification.
TN Medical Selection Committee Thursday published two lists:
1. The first list is 23-page document in PDF containing the names of the candidates who have applied under Christian Minority Category (CMC Vellore) 20%.
2. The second list is 03-page document in PDF containing the names of the candidates who have applied under Sports Quota.
Candidates can download the two lists from the official website: www. tnmedicalselection.net.
TN Medical Selection Committee in its notification said candidates who have applied under CMC 20% quota but their name is not in the list are required to submit Tamil Nadu Nativity Certificate and Christian Minority Certificate on or before October 15,2022.
The Selection Committee has also provided the website link for the purpose. Candidates are required to use their Application Number and Password to log-in.
TN Medical Selection Committee has also asked candidates who have applied under Eminent Sports Person Category to bring their original Sports Certificates and NEET (UG-2022) score card for verification at Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education, Kilpauk, Chennai - 600 010 on 15.10.2022 at 10.00 am.
The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET UG 2022 from September 22, 2022.
The last date for online registration and submission of application was October 03, 2022. Accordingly, students can expect the publication of Merit List that will also contain the rank of the candidates in the next few days.
Candidates who have registered for TN MBBS BDS counselling 2022 should note that the rank list will be published category-wise. This included: Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2022 2023 session (Management Quota), Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2022 2023 session (7.5% Reservation) and Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2022 2023 session (Government Quota).
Once published candidates will be able to download the rank list using the stepe and direct link provided here.
