Philippines: 6, including 3 children, dead in Manila fire

Manila: Six people died in a blaze that ripped through a house in a residential area in Manila on Saturday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.
The bureau said the fire broke out before 2 a.m. in the Quezon City suburb, reports Xinhua news agency.
The blaze was doused at around 3.20 a.m.
The fatalities were members of a family and included a 79-year-old man and three children.
"Three children aged 12, 7, and 2 were among the 6 who died of suffocation after a fire hit this house at Villa Corina Subdivision in Brgy", Philippine News Agency reported.
The bureau said th victims suffocated after they were trapped inside the burning house.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
