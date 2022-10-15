UGMAC 2022 Registration Starts - Direct Link

BCECE UGMAC 2022 MBBS/BDS Counselling: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has started through official website (bceceadmissions.nic.in) receiving online application and registration of candidates wishing to participate in Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2022) conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and BVSc courses for the year 2022-23.
Candidates should note online registration for UGMAC 2022 counselling started on Friday October 14, 2022. The last date of application has bee fixed as October 20, 2022.
Candidates wishing to participate in Bihar Medical and Dental Counselling should note that BCECE has not yet confirmed the date and schedule of choice filling. As per the prospectus, however it says candidates will be able to make choices and colleges from October 23, 2022.
Candidates participating in Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling will be able to make choices and preferences of their colleges using Choice Filling option and Seat Matrix are made available on the website.
A confirmed date and time will be intimated to students at least two days in advance.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2.
Click on "Online Registration Portal of UGMAC 2022" under online application forms.
3. Click on the link “New Registration".
4. Select “Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling” under New Registration section on the right side of the Home Page.
5. Read the given instructions and click on “I Agree” checkbox to proceed.
6. Enter UGMAC ID and follow the instructions to complete the registration process.
Candidates should note that Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) will publish on October 23, 2022 the Merit List also called Rank Card.
1. Seat Matrix posting on website: To be announced later
2. Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for Seat Allotment: 14.10.2022
3. Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking: 20.10.2022
4. Online Editing of Application Form: 21.10.2022
5. Publication of Rank Card / Merit List: 23.10.2022
6. Proposed date of choice filling and locking: 23.10.2022
7. 1st Round provisional seat allotment result publication date: To be announced later
8. Downloading of Allotment order and Choice Upgradation (1st Round): To be announced later
9. Documents Verification and Admission (First Round) : To be announced later
10. 2nd Round provisional seat allotment result publication date : To be announced later
11. Downloading of Allotment order and Choice Upgradation (2nd Round) : To be announced later
12. Documents Verification and Admission (Second Round): To be announced later
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has asked candidates to read carefully the prospectus of UGMAC Bihar NEET UG Counselling uploaded on the website.
